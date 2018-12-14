After a recent game injury, Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas undergoes surgery to repair a dislocated left thumb

Published 11:09 AM, December 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas will be out at least 4 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated left thumb on Thursday, December 13 (Friday, December 14, Manila time), the National Basketball Association team announced on Twitter.

Valanciunas was hurt in the 2nd quarter of Wednesday's 113-93 win over the two-time reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

The 26-year-old Lithuanian is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times and recorded 5 double-doubles.

The Raptors also announced they have recalled Chris Boucher from their minor league Raptors 905 team. Boucher is averaging 29 points per game with the G-League club based in Mississauga, 28 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of Toronto. – Rappler.com