James Harden erupts for 50 points in a triple-double show as the Houston Rockets tear down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers

Published 12:20 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two months after the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers figured in the biggest NBA brawl this season, one team again got mauled – on court, that is.

James Harden erupted for 50 points in a triple-double show as the Rockets tore down the Lakers, 126-111, in the NBA at the Toyota Center in Houston on Thursday, December 13 (Friday, December 14, Manila time).

Harden, who also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists, scored 31 points in the 2nd half and fueled the Rockets’ fourth-quarter surge where they outscored LeBron James and the Lakers, 36-23.

The last time the two squads met, a full-blown melee erupted that resulted to the suspension of Lakers’ Brandon Ingram (4 games) and Rajon Rondo (3 games) and Rockets star Chris Paul (2 games).

Ingram and Rondo, though, didn’t suit up in the road game as the brawl’s two main instigators continue to recuperate from injuries.

Rondo fractured his hand against the Portland Blazers last November 14, while Ingram injured his ankle against the San Antonio Spurs last December 5.

Most 50-point triple-doubles in @NBAHistory (4)

37th career triple-double

2nd triple-double this season



James Harden tallies 50 PTS, 10 REB & 11 AST in the @HoustonRockets victory! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SmYBVBTswz — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2018

Despite the victory, Harden described the Rockets’ position in the Western Conference as “depressing” as the team remains below .500 with a 13-14 record.

"Honestly, we're in a hole right now," Harden said. "You look at the standings, we're in the 14th spot –it's kind of depressing. But we've got to figure it out.

"We continue to fight our way through it."

The reigning MVP Harden’s scoring showcase came with a notable 54% shooting clip (14-of-26) as the Rockets scored a repeat of their 124-115 win over the Lakers in the fight-marred match at the Staples Center last October 20.

Clint Capela also starred for the Rockets with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Paul added 14 points and 9 assists as Danuel House also chipped in 15 points off the bench for the Rockets.

James had 29 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Kyle Kuzma added 24 markers, 5 assists and 3 boards for the Lakers, who slipped to 17-11. – Rappler.com