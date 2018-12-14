LOOK: Harden sets record in triple-double show
MANILA, Philippines – It was another historic night for the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player.
James Harden delivered a sensational show anew to become the first league player with 4 career 50-point triple-doubles.
Harden's monster performance of 50 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds powered the Rockets to a 126-111 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, December 13 (Friday, December 14, Manila time).
James Harden had an UNREAL night in Houston.— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 14, 2018
: 50 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST
Presented by @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/qutpp9j3rY
Harden scored 11 points in the 4th quarter, when the Rockets – who led 90-88 through 3 periods – finally pulled away in a game that featured 13 lead changes and was tied 12 times.
He pulled down his 10th rebound with less than 90 seconds remaining for the 37th triple-double of his career.
The Beard was rolling in the first half!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 14, 2018
19pts/5reb/5ast
Watch pic.twitter.com/VsVIK4upSP
It was Harden's second triple-double of the season and his second 50-point game of what has been a frustrating campaign for the Rockets so far.
Houston led the league last season with 65 regular-season wins, but came into the contest next-to-last in the Western Conference.
But Harden expects the Rockets to continue to claw their way back toward .500, improving to 13-14.
"I just believe and trust in all my guys," he said. "We'll continue to build."
Harden said early-season injuries and the addition of new players contributed to the shaky start to the season, but he remained confident the Rockets can be a force in the West.
B— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 14, 2018
3
A
R
D
pic.twitter.com/SRDvz15PVw
The Beard always finding the Big Fella pic.twitter.com/dvPyZBLi12— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 14, 2018
Even before the game, though, Harden already stole the show when he rolled in the Toyota Center wearing a snakeskin long-sleeve button down and matching short-shorts. The outfit drew mixed reactions.
"OH MY GOD."— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 14, 2018
Chuck's not feeling James Harden's pregame look pic.twitter.com/0hWbiFF0Bl
Versace shorts in December. Shouts out to Texas. pic.twitter.com/3CaP2QG47F— LeagueFits (@leaguefits) December 14, 2018
On court, though, Harden made sure to get everyone talking for all the right reasons.
In January, Harden also made history when he scored 60 points – a career-high and franchise-record – on top of 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first ever 60-point triple-double in NBA history.
– With a report from Agence France-Presse