Steph Curry gets a lot of pregame ribbing, but the Warriors respond with a blistering finish to steal the game from the Kings

Published 2:57 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There was no ruffling the Golden State Warriors in the endgame.

Down 10 points in the final 3 minutes, the defending champion Warriors unleashed a 17-2 run to snatch the game from the Sacramento Kings, 130-125, in the NBA on Friday, December 14 (Saturday, December 15, Manila time).

Klay Thompson knocked in the go-ahead triple with 38.5 second left, 126-125, as the Warriors incredibly came back from a double-digit deficit, 113-12, in the last 3:03 minutes of the game.

Steph Curry – who drew a lot of pregame ribbing for his lunar landing comments – pumped in 35 points, the last 4 on clutch free throws inside the final 14.8 seconds. The two-time MVP also had 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Kevin Durant dropped 33 markers, including 8 of the Warriors' first 10 points in the blistering rally, on top of 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

"We made some adjustments on the defense side of the ball late in the 4th," said Durant. "We were down 10 points with 3 minutes to go after that it was a pickup game so you have to just try to get a bucket as fast as you can and we got stops."

Thompson finished with 27 points and 9 rebounds for the Warriors, who rebounded from a stinging 113-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors two nights earlier to improve to a 20-10 record.

Draymond Green also posted 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors.

Sacramento looked headed for an upset win after opening the 4th quarter with a 26-10 tear to take a 123-113 advantage in the final stretch.

But the Kings failed to sustain their strong start to the period as De'Aaron Fox wound up knocking in the lone Sacramento basket amid the Warriors' late onslaught.

"We got to be better. We can't have lulls like that," Durant said.

Before the game, the Kings trolled Curry during the pregame introductions as a video appeared on the big screen of the first moon landing.

Curry drew national attention last week when he said in a podcast that the lunar landings may have been an elaborate hoax. His remark even drew a response from NASA, which invited him to a tour of the agency's facilities. (READ: Steph Curry's moon theory leaves NASA baffled)

The Warriors superstar later said it was just a joke, but decided to still accept the NASA invitation. (READ: Steph Curry says moon landing conspiracy comments a joke)

Sacramento's trolling, though, didn't stop pregame as fans were also handed giant cut-outs of the moon and Neil Armstrong, which they held up every time a Golden State player stepped to the foul line. There was also a moonwalk cam that showed up on the big screen during a break.

The #Kings played the moon landing video during the the #Warriors introductions tonight and Steph Curry loved it pic.twitter.com/NcJqhjOmQA — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 15, 2018

Kings still trolling Curry, Slamson is dressed as an astronaut and they have the moonwalk cam. #NBA pic.twitter.com/lPrNqNxcjR — Morgan Ragan (@momoragan) December 15, 2018

Buddy Hield, who missed a desperation trey in the closing seconds, paced the Kings with 27 points.

Fox collected 25 points 6 rebounds and 9 assists while Willie Cauley-Stein had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who fell to 15-13.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala sat our for the third straight game due to a sore right hip. – Rappler.com