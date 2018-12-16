Los Angeles superstar LeBron James and Lonzo Ball become the first Lakers duo to record a triple-double in the same game since 1982

Published 11:59 AM, December 16, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Lonzo Ball joined LeBron James in elite territory as their twin triple-doubles lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-100 NBA victory over the Hornets in Charlotte on Saturday, December 15 (Sunday, December 16, Manila time)

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 24 points with 11 assists and 12 rebounds and Ball, the second overall selection in the 2017 draft, added 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

It was the first time two NBA teammates posted triple-doubles in the same game since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter did it for the Nets in 2007.

James and Ball became the only Lakers teammates to do it besides Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1982.

"We just tried to do a little bit of everything to help our team win," James said. "Try to put the ball in the hole, rebound so we could start the break and then get our guys the ball.

"That's the most important to both of us," James added, "getting our guys involved. It's a great feeling when you're able to get the ball to a teammate and see them make a shot."

Both James and Ball had completed their triple-doubles with plenty of margin. After helping the Lakers outscore the Hornets 40-17 in the 3rd quarter, James sat out all of the 4th quarter and Ball played just 5 minutes of the final period.

Ball added 5 steals as the Lakers came back with a vengeance from a 126-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

"It was a good win," Ball said. "We didn't want to lose two in a row. We came out strong ... got it done."

