Philadelphia rebounds from back-to-back losses that saw Butler sidelined due to a groin injury

Published 11:27 AM, December 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Ben Simmons delivered his third triple-double of the season and Jimmy Butler returned from an injury to score 19 points as the Philadelphia 76ers rolled over the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 on Sunday, December 16 (Monday, December 17, Philippine time).

Simmons finished with 22 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds and Joel Embiid tallied 24 as the Sixers rallied from a second-quarter deficit to lead 65-58 at the half.

"Ben is doing what he always does for us, passing the ball," Butler said. "When he's playing like that, the game is really easy for everybody."

Philadelphia had lost back-to-back games without Butler who injured his groin in the 1st quarter Monday against Detroit. Philadelphia won that game, but then followed up by losing to Brooklyn and Indiana.

"Having Jimmy back helped because we had multiple guys that could put it away," Simmons said. "I just do what I can offensively and help find guys who are scoring. Numbers are numbers. Obviously, stat-wise, it looks good."

Landry Shamet added 16 points for Philadelphia, J.J. Redick had 14 points and Wilson Chandler 11.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points for Cleveland. Rodney Hood and Matthew Dellavedova each had 13 points and rookie point guard Collin Sexton added 12.

The Cavaliers led 44-34 early in the 2nd quarter, but Philadelphia ended the first half on a 31-14 run.

Cleveland went on a 12-0 run in the 3rd quarter to cut the Sixers lead to 86-85.

But that is as close as they would get as Wilson Chandler's three-pointer as time ran out in the 3rd helped spark a game-deciding run that stretched into the 4th by Philadelphia. – Rappler.com