John Wall drops 40 to power Washington over Los Angeles as LeBron James scores a season-low 13 points

Published 1:04 PM, December 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Jamal Murray scored 15 points in the final quarter as the shorthanded Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors, 95-86, Sunday, December 16 (Monday, December 17, Philippine time) in a battle between the league's East and West conference leaders.

Nikola Jokic tallied 26 points and Murray finished with 19 for the Nuggets, who posted their 10th win in 12 games and maintained a slim lead over Golden State in the Western Conference.

Denver improved to 20-9 on the season by going on a 23-2 run after falling behind 70-57 in the 3rd quarter.

This marks the latest the Nuggets have been in 1st place in the West since December 1984.

Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors.

Toronto won two of 4 games on their recent road trip and still have the NBA best record of 23-9.

The Nuggets didn't have Will Barton (right hip surgery), Gary Harris (hip) and Paul Millsap (big toe) in the lineup.

The Raptors were also missing several players including Kyle Lowry (thigh injury) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb).

Elsewhere, John Wall was at his attacking best as the Washington Wizards easily rolled over the Los Angeles Lakers 128-110.

While Wall finished with 40 points and 14 assists, Lakers star LeBron James could only muster a season-low 13 points on dismal 5-of-16 shooting.

.@JohnWall goes off for a season-high 40 PTS, 14 AST in a monster performance for the @WashWizards! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/FPzDm8rO6X — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2018

"We're a team that's built on energy and depth," four-time league MVP James said. "We didn't have either tonight."

A day after he and Lonzo Ball each registered a triple-double in a win at Charlotte, James had 6 rebounds and 3 assists and sat out the 4th quarter.

Recently acquired forward Sam Dekker scored a season-high 20 for Washington, including a buzzer-beating shot at the end of the 3rd quarter that put the Wizards up 99-76. – Rappler.com