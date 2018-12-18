The near-fight involves Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant and Chicago's Robin Lopez and Kris Dunn

Published 2:17 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All hell broke loose between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, December 17 (Tuesday, December 18, Philippine time.)

The two teams almost got into a fight following a shoving and shouting match involving Oklahoma's Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant and Chicago's Kris Dunn and Robin Lopez.

It all started after Westbrook was shoved by Dunn with 4:27 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The Bulls guard was then confronted by Grant.

Things escalated quickly as the seven-foot Lopez went at Grant and shouted at him near the Thunder bench, prompting officials and players from both teams to separate the two.

Even Bulls head coach Jim Boylen rushed from their bench to get in between the scuffle.

Jim Boylen in here pic.twitter.com/w4ObZnEgSG — James Wobden (@WorldWideWob) December 18, 2018

The Thunder, though, got the last laugh as they waylaid the Bulls by 25 points, 121-96. – Rappler.com