WATCH: Bulls, Thunder engage in shoving, shouting match
MANILA, Philippines – All hell broke loose between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, December 17 (Tuesday, December 18, Philippine time.)
The two teams almost got into a fight following a shoving and shouting match involving Oklahoma's Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant and Chicago's Kris Dunn and Robin Lopez.
It all started after Westbrook was shoved by Dunn with 4:27 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The Bulls guard was then confronted by Grant.
Things escalated quickly as the seven-foot Lopez went at Grant and shouted at him near the Thunder bench, prompting officials and players from both teams to separate the two.
Thunder-Bulls got heated pic.twitter.com/2ulYQznEAz— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2018
Even Bulls head coach Jim Boylen rushed from their bench to get in between the scuffle.
Jim Boylen in here pic.twitter.com/w4ObZnEgSG— James Wobden (@WorldWideWob) December 18, 2018
The Thunder, though, got the last laugh as they waylaid the Bulls by 25 points, 121-96. – Rappler.com