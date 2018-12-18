LaMarcus Aldridge spearheads a fine all-round offensive display from San Antonio

Published 2:06 PM, December 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – LaMarcus Aldridge bagged a double-double as the San Antonio Spurs handed the Philadelphia 76ers a chastening loss in a 123-96 blowout on Monday, December 17.

Aldridge spearheaded a fine all-round offensive display from San Antonio as the Spurs improved to 16-15 at the ATT Center in Texas.

Rudy Gay had 21 points while DeMar DeRozan also had 20 on a night when the Spurs comprehensively dominated the Sixers in all departments.

The Sixers slipped to 20-12 following the loss.

Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick had 16 points apiece for the Sixers, but Joel Embiid was restricted to 13 points while Jimmy Butler suffered an off-target night, making just three of 13 field goal attempts.

Elsewhere Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a 32-point haul as the Milwaukee Bucks maintained their pursuit of Toronto at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 107-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo's points haul included one spectacular driving dunk in the second quarter that embarrassed the Pistons defense.

Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds to his points tally as well as five assists.

The win keeps the Bucks in second place in the East on 20-9, 1.5 games back from first place Toronto.

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook bagged the 111th triple double of his career as the Thunder piled on the misery for the Chicago Bulls with a 121-96 win.

Westbrook posted 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists as OKC remained third in the Western Conference on 19-10.

Paul George led the scoring for the Thunder with 24 points while New Zealand's Steven Adams added 19 points. – Rappler.com