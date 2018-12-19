The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recalls his first meeting with the NBA legend

Published 10:10 AM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James described his first meeting with NBA icon Michael Jordan as “godly.”

“It was like meeting God for the first time,” said James, recalling their first meeting in June 2001. “That’s what I felt like as a 16-year-old kid when I met MJ.”

James also noted how Jordan made the game “global” and paved the way for future stars like him.

