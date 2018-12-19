The 20-year-old Jarrett Allen of the Brooklyn Nets comes out fearless against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

Published 11:28 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Before Brooklyn hacked out a 115-110 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nets already got off to an emphatic start behind Jarrett Allen.

Just two minutes into the game, James came barreling down the paint for a dunk attempt only to be met by a massive block by the 20-year-old Allen.

It was a rejection that put the second-year center’s name out there as Allen turned out to be just the eighth player to block James on 1,850 slam dunk attempts in his career.

Watch the full video. – Rappler.com