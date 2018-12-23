The NBA is lighting up Christmas with thrilling games for fans to enjoy

Published 7:05 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA is always in a giving mood on Christmas Day, and this year is no different.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

For the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals, LeBron James will go head-to-head once again with two-time reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant as the new-look Los Angeles Lakers battle the defending champion Golden State Warriors in a heated California showdown.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Across the country, meanwhile, the Boston Celtics try to get more momentum in their rocky season as they face their fellow Eastern Conference contender Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons will look to dominate his matchups like always, but Kyrie Irving is one man who can slither away from all manner of defenses.

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

In the other games, the Houston Rockets look to salvage a messed-up start to their season as they welcome the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to muscle past the reeling New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz hope to regain last year's lost fire and slip past the Portland Trail Blazers.

All games start on Wednesday, December 26, Manila time. – Rappler.com