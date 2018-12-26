Kyrie Irving waxes hot to lead the Boston Celtics over the Sixers on NBA Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines – Following James Harden's 41-point explosion over the Thunder, Kyrie Irving racked up his own 40 points to lead the Boston Celtics over the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-114, on Christmas Day at the TD Garden in Boston.

Irving recorded a double-double of 40 points and 10 rebounds off a 52% clip from the field. Jayson Tatum followed with his own double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier chipped in double digits as well.

After powering the Celtics to a strong start, Irving lifted the Celtics at the end of regulation by draining the game-tying shot that sent it into overtime, 108-all.

Boston's main point guard continued to star in the overtime period as he buried back-to-back triples to put the Celtics up by 4, 118-114. The Celtics then never looked back as Tatum and Gordon Hayward closed out the game.

The Sixers missed the chance to seal the game within regulation time as they were up by two points, 108-106, before Irving came up for the heroic shot.

Joel Embiid built from a close double-double in the first half to lead Philadelphia with 34 points and 16 rebounds, followed by Ben Simmons – who flirted with a triple-double after scoring 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Embiid's first half outing of 19 points and 9 saw a trend that "spelled doom" for the Sixers as this was the third game that ended up in a loss.

