The Utah Jazz cap off the NBA Christmas day games with a stunning win at home in Salt Lake City

Published 2:07 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz lit up their home court with another dominant win, 117-96, over the Portland Trail Blazers for the NBA Christmas Day's last game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell took the spotlight in his first NBA Christmas apperance, unloading 19 points to go with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert was close to recording a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

Joe Ingles, Ricky Rubio, Jae Crowder, and Kyle Korver also racked up double digits to power the offense.

The Trail Blazers were at the mercy of another drubbing by the Jazz in 4 days as they bowed down with an embarrassing 90-120 loss last Friday, December 21.

The Jazz were included in the Christmas Day matchups for the first time since 1997, while the Trail Blazers made their first appearance in 8 years.

After a close opening period, the Jazz pulled away as Rubio nabbed the first double-digit lead at the 2:21 mark of the second period, 54-43.

Damian Lillard led Portland in another losing effort with 20 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 assists, followed by Evan Turner with 12 points. – Rappler.com