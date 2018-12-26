NBA stars like LeBron James and Steph Curry make time for their families despite playing big games on Christmas day

Published 5:15 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Although the grueling NBA grind requires certain stars need to play on Christmas Day, it doesn’t mean there’s no time left for the most important gift of all: family.

And indeed, some of these players made the most out of it.

Of course, an NBA Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the King, his queen, and his little princess and princes.

Although James got the huge 127-101 win for his Los Angeles Lakers on the road against the defending champion Golden State Warriors, he left the game early after suffering an apparent groin injury in the 3rd quarter. Right now, a clean MRI result would be the best Christmas gift for LeBron and his #JamesGang back home.

It would seem like LeBron and Steph Curry had a little talk a day before the game because their families wound up with the same dress code for Christmas.

Like the #JamesGang, the Curry family sure looked cozy in matching gift wrapper-like pajamas. With Bronny James already growing up to be a young basketball star like his dad, we could only wonder who would take up Steph’s mantle as the next great basketball icon. Riley in the WNBA maybe?

Russell Westbrook always looks like a terrifying, mean-mugging beast on the court, but off it, he looks as gentle as a new dad can be.

With his growing family clad in quaint white and red outfits around the Christmas tree, it sure does give the former MVP a calmer vibe – something no one would definitely see on the hardwood.

While most stars are struggling to find time for their families, the Denver Nuggets’ Isaiah Thomas certainly looks like he’s making the most of his extended leave due to injury.

Nothing says “comfortable” like huddling up in bed with matching black and orange jammies.

Speaking of extended leaves, the Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul could now also be looking at one due to a new left hamstring injury that just added to his team’s unending list of problems.

But around family – a huge one at that – CP3 is nothing but worry-free.

While most of these players went for the cozy route in their Christmas outfits with their families, Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard went the other way.

Donning a sleek semi-formal theme with his wife and baby, Dame Time still looks ready for game time, even at home. – Rappler.com