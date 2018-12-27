The four-time NBA MVP won’t travel with the Lakers in their next game as an MRI exam showed that he strained his left groin

Published 8:21 AM, December 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James has been listed as “day-to-day” after an MRI exam showed that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar sustained a strained left groin.

The injury isn’t as serious as initially feared, but the Lakers announced on Wednesday, December 26 (Thursday, December 27, Manila time) that James won't travel with them for their next NBA game in Sacramento this week.

"LeBron James underwent an MRI today which confirmed a strained left groin. James will be listed as day-to-day," a Lakers spokesperson said.

James had said he “felt a pop” when he was injured halfway through the 3rd quarter when he reached for a loose ball during the Lakers’ Christmas Day rout of the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 127-101.

The four-time MVP grimaced and grabbed his left groin before heading to the sidelines where he tried to stretch it out.

He was moving gingerly when he left the court for good and headed to the team's locker room. (READ: LeBron hopes to 'get back on the floor' soon after Christmas injury)

Dodged a bullet! Sheesh. to the almighty above! #BackInNoTime — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2018

James’ absence, though, will mark the first time he will miss a game since the 2016-2017 regular season.

The 33-year-old James, who played all 82 regular games for the first time in his career last season, had appeared in 156 consecutive matches.

James has carried the Lakers on his back this season and is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in 34 games, his first season in Los Angeles. – With a report from Agence France-Presse