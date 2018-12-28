Lakers coach Luke Walton hints that LeBron James may be out for a period of time

Published 9:27 AM, December 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Los Angeles Lakers will have to get used to life without LeBron James.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton said their game plan will change without James leading the charge and hinted that their star player could be out for a period of time. (WATCH: ‘Day-to-day’ LeBron James out vs the Kings)

"We are obviously not going to rush him back," Walton said.

James suffered a strained groin during the Lakers' 127-101 blowout road win over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Team doctors officially diagnosed James with the injured groin after an MRI exam on Wednesday. He was placed on the injury list and labeled day-to-day.

"I will wait to hear back more from him and the doctors tomorrow," Walton said. "One thing I learned from playing with some of the greats is you never count them out... I am not going to anticipate anything until I hear back from him and the doctors."

James did not travel with the team to Sacramento as the Lakers face the Kings on Thursday, December 27 (Friday, December 28, Manila time).

"I take a lot of pride in (staying healthy)," James said after the Warriors game. "It's more than anything being available to my teammates, to my coaching staff – that is something I take more personal than anything.

"Hopefully it is not a long thing and I can get back on the floor as soon as possible."

James has not been officially ruled out of Friday's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings visit Los Angeles for a rematch Sunday. – Rappler.com