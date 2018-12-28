Bogdan Bogdanovic knocks in the game-winning triple as the Kings escape a Lakers side missing LeBron James

Published 2:06 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked in the game-winning triple at the buzzer as the Sacramento Kings rallied past the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-116, in the NBA on Thursday, December 27 (Friday, December 28, Manila time).

The Kings rallied from 15 points against a Lakers side that played minus LeBron James, who didn’t join the team in Sacramento due to a strained groin. (READ: LeBron taking time to heal groin injury)

Bogdanovic led the Kings with 23 points and Willie Cauley-Stein added 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Before Bogdanovic’s game-winner, the Lakers had a chance to cushion their lead by 3 but Brandon Ingram split his two free throw attempts, 116-114, with 4.5 seconds left.

Minus James, the Lakers young guns stepped up with Kyle Kuzma firing a game-high 33 points on an efficient 50% shooting clip and Lonzo Ball flirting with a triple-double with 20 points, a season-high 12 assists and 9 rebounds. Ingram also shot 22.

The Kings were down 15 points with 6:30 minutes to go before closing out the game with a 28-12 run on the way to hiking their record to 19-16.

Iman Shumpert and Nemanja Bjelica scored 18 each, De’Aaron Fox also had a near triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 9 boards for the Kings.

Justin Jackson, who had 10 points including 3 clutch free throws that tied the game at 112 with 59.6 seconds left, rounded out the 6 Kings players who finished in double figures.

The Lakers, who had James listed as “day-to-day,” fell to 20-15. – Rappler.com