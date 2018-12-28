The Blazers deal the defending champion Warriors their second straight loss at home

Published 3:11 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Damian Lillard buried the game-winning triple with 5.1 seconds left to power the Portland Blazers past the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 110-109, in overtime in the NBA on December 27, Thursday (December 28, Friday, Manila time).

The Warriors had a chance to win the game but Kevin Durant – whose clutch triple forced the extra period, 102-102 – missed a potential game-winning jumper.

But the loss doesn’t fall on Durant as the Warriors shot 13-of-44 (30%) from three-point range and committed 15 turnovers, the last proving to be the most costly as it led to the Blazers’ game-winning play.

Jusuf Nurkic paced the Blazers with 27 points and 12 boards.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 29 points on top of 5 rebounds and 7 assists, while Durant registered a triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Warriors looked headed for the win, 109-107, in the closing seconds but Moe Harkless deflected a Curry pass before the ball went to Lillard, who knocked in the clutch trey over Durant and Curry to stun the sellout crowd at the Oracle Arena.

CJ McCollum dropped 24 points and Lillard finished with 21 points and 5 assists for the Blazers, who improved to a 20-15 record.

The Warriors, who just came off an embarrassing 127-101 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, slipped to 23-13. – Rappler.com