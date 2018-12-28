'I receive a lot of hate but that won't stop me from going out there and killing every single night, being the dog that I am,' says Houston superstar James Harden

Published 4:42 PM, December 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden delivered a message to his detractors, finishing with 45 points as the Houston Rockets recorded their eighth win in 9 games with a 127-113 victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Thursday, December 27 (Friday, December 28, Manila time).

The reigning NBA MVP Harden played through the pain of a bruised calf and scored 17 of his points in the opening quarter. He shot 11-of-26 overall from the floor, including draining 9-of-18 three-pointers.

Harden, who has faced criticism for his play in playoff elimination games, had a message for those who say he is not deserving of the league MVP award.

"I receive a lot of hate but that won't stop me from going out there and killing every single night, being the dog that I am," Harden said.

"You can name a few other people that can be in that conversation, but realistically, it is coming back."





.@JHarden13 does a crazy play.



Say it.

Say it.

Say it.

Say it.

Say it.

Say it.



Harden 2018/19 MVP! pic.twitter.com/LbDSlZEXSt — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 28, 2018

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 8 straight games, the longest such streak since Russell Westbrook had 8 straight 30-point games in November 2016.

And Harden has scored at least 35 points in 6 straight games, the longest streak since Carmelo Anthony had 6 straight in April 2013.

"You take those shots, you're confident in those shots and those shots will go in," Harden said. "Sometimes they might not go in, but mostly, they'll go in. I just have to keep going, keep working."

James Harden goes off for 45 PTS (9 made threes) in Houston #Rockets pic.twitter.com/WLsecbeuAV — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2018

Clint Capela delivered 24 points and 18 rebounds and Eric Gordon scored 20 points for the Rockets, who improved to a season-high 4 games above .500. Houston finished 18-of-45 from beyond the arc.

Kyrie Irving had 23 points and 11 assists, and Marcus Morris added 19 points before being ejected midway through the 4th quarter.

Jaylen Brown had 18 points off the bench for Boston, who were outrebounded 54-38.

Houston ended the 3rd quarter on a 14-4 run. Gerald Green nailed consecutive three-pointers to build a 103-90 lead 3 minutes into the 4th and the Rockets never looked back. – Rappler.com