Lou Williams pours in 36 points as the Clippers unleash a 22-0 run in the second half to drub the Lakers

Published 2:59 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James watched from the sidelines as his Los Angles Lakers got whipped by a Clippers side that unleashed a massive 22-0 run in the second half.

The Clippers hacked out a 118-107 victory over the Lakers with Lou Williams firing a season-high 36 points in the NBA on Friday, December 28 (Saturday, December 29, Manila time).

Danilo Gallinari also posted a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who held the Lakers scoreless for over a six-minute stretch to turn a 73-80 deficit into a 95-80 advantage.

James, who has been listed as “day-to-day” due to a groin injury, sat out for the second straight game. (READ: LeBron taking time to heal groin injury)

The Lakers also played minus veteran guard Rajon Rondo, who’s out for a month after undergoing surgery on his right hand, and center Javale McGee, who missed the last 6 games due to pneumonia.

@TeamLou23 pours in a season-high 36 PTS off the bench, helping the @LAClippers earn the win at Staples Center! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/dPSpq1skQR — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2018

Williams, who sizzled off the bench with a 61% shooting clip (11-of-18), shot a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and 11-of-11 from the the free throw line.

Montrezl Harrell added 12 points for the Clippers, who improved to 21-14.

The Lakers’ loss came just one night after a heartbreaking loss to the Sacramento Kings, 117-116, where Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked in the game-winning triple at the buzzer.

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers anew with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, Lonzo Ball scored 19 and Brandon Ingram also chipped in 17 points.

The Lakers, who fell to 20-16, lost back-to-back for only the third time since October. – Rappler.com