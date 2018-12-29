Anthony Davis knocks in the go-ahead jumper to cap a huge double-double show as the Pelicans snap a five-game skid against the Mavericks

Published 2:11 PM, December 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Anthony Davis delivered a season-high 48 points and 17 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a five-game losing skid with a 114-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Friday, December 28 (Saturday, December 29, Manila time).

Davis made the go-ahead jumper with 43 seconds remaining and the Mavericks failed to get off a shot on the final possession with 4 seconds left.

The Pelicans improved to a 16-20 record.

.@AntDavis23 put up a season-high 48 points to go along with 17 rebounds in tonight's win! Back at it tomorrow night against the Rockets #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/KMCH7KPeTz — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 29, 2018

"We came out in the second half with a lot more energy on the defensive end and were able to come up with the win," said Davis, who had 45 points and 15 rebounds in the same game for the ninth time in his NBA career.

Luka Doncic scored 34 points and hit 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, and Harrison Barnes had 21 points for the Mavericks, who slipped to 16-18.

Tonight Luka Doncic (19 years, 303 days) became the youngest player in @NBAHistory to record 7 made 3 Point FGs in a game. (Previous youngest was D’Angelo Russell: 20 years, 7 days on 3/1/2016) pic.twitter.com/5A4VOxTh8P — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 29, 2018

The Pelicans dominated in the paint, scoring 70 points, including 22 from Julius Randle.

Dallas outscored the Pelicans from long range in the first half, cruising to a 66-55 lead.

But Davis kept the Pelicans within striking distance with 22 first-half points on 9-of-15 shooting.

The Pelicans continued to chip away, outscoring Dallas 31-22 in the 3rd quarter to pull within 88-86.

The Pelicans took their first lead since late in the 1st quarter on Frank Jackson's three-pointer, which made it 99-96 with just under 8 minutes left. – Rappler.com