In other games, the Lakers badly miss LeBron James, the Raptors absorb a beating from the Magic, and the Pelicans nose out the Mavericks

Published 6:52 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – New Year is near and it is all fireworks in the NBA with 20 teams seeing action on Friday, December 28 (Saturday, December 29, Philippine time).

The Orlando Magic pulled off a shocker in the Eastern Conference after giving the Toronto Raptors a 29-point shellacking behind Nikola Vucevic, who dropped 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 8 assists.

In the West, the Los Angeles Lakers badly missed the services of injured star LeBron James (groin) as they absorbed a 107-118 loss to Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams caught fire for 36 points and 7 rebounds for the Clippers, while Kyle Kuzma topped the Lakers with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Kemba Walker and Tony Parker were in their deadly form with a combined 48 points in Charlotte Hornets' 100-87 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Still in the East, the Chicago Bulls banked on a balanced scoring attack of 6 playings breaching double figures to topple the Washington Wizards, 101-92.

Just like the Bulls, it was a collective effort in the Indiana Pacers' 125-88 drubbing of the Detroit Pistons, with 7 players finishing in twin digits.

In New Orleans, the Pelicans hacked out a 114-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks behind Anthony Davis' season-high 48 points.

The loss saw Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic's career-high 34 points go to waste as teammate Dennis Smith Jr failed to get his potential game-tying layup off right in time.

Back in the East, the Miami Heat thwarted the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to Justise Winslow's 24-point, 11-rebound and 7-assists showing and Bam Adebayo's 18-point, 9-rebound and 5-assist output.

In other games, the Atlanta Hawks eked out a 123-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder toppled the Phoenix Suns, 118-102, and the Denver Nuggets clipped the San Antonio Spurs, 102-99. – Rappler.com