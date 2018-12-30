MVP James Harden joins NBA legend Oscar Robertson in the record books as Giannis Antetokounmpo powers the Bucks to a league-best record

Published 1:45 PM, December 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden recorded his third straight 40-point game to power the Houston Rockets to a 108-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA on Saturday, December 29 (Sunday, December 30, Manila time).

Harden finished with 41 points and 6 assists to become the first player since Oscar Robertson to post at least 35 points and 5 assists in 7 straight games. Robertson did it twice in 1965 and 1967.

Harden scored 17 points in the 1st quarter and made all 14 of his free throws during the game. He drained 7-of-16 shots from beyond the arc.

Harden scored 26 points in the 1st half as Houston took a 53-50 lead into the locker room.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis struggled after scoring a season-high 48 points in a victory over Dallas, taking only 5 shots in the 1st half. Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Davis finished with 22.

Houston led 77-76 after 3 and scored the first 7 points of the 4th period. The Rockets extended their lead to 101-86 with just under 6 minutes left, but the Pelicans went on a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to 103-99.

PJ Tucker made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining in the 4th to seal the win.

Harden will get a chance to score 40 in 4 straight when the Rockets host Memphis on Monday.

League leaders

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his third triple-double of the season as the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks won their third straight game with a 129-115 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks, who improved to 25-10 on the season.

"He was phenomenal in the last 5 minutes," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"It’s amazing...It’s not easy being the number one team in the East." pic.twitter.com/hY4dSIesuQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2018

Khris Middleton played through the pain of a quad injury to score 29 points and Brook Lopez added 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc.

Lopez drained 5-of-9 from the arc in the 1st half to help open up a 19-point halftime lead for the Bucks, who have won 7 of 8 contests.

The Bucks compiled a 15-point lead with just over 3 minutes left in the 4th with the help of 6 consecutive baskets by Antetokounmpo.

"That's what a superstar does. When it's crunch time, when it's time to close a game out – he did it," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Antetokounmpo.

Brooklyn, which was already missing 6 players because of injuries, lost forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with a groin injury in the 1st half.