Published 2:10 PM, December 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Washington Wizards star John Wall will undergo season-ending surgery to repair bone spurs in his foot, the NBA team announced Saturday, December 29 (Sunday, December 30, Manila time).

Coach Scott Brooks made the announcement during the Wizards 130-126 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The 28-year-old Wall is expected to be sidelined for 6 to 8 months because of surgery on the left heel and then rehab, the team said.

Doctors determined the procedure is necessary for Wall to fix a problem that has bothered him for more than a year. On Saturday, Wall met with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who recommended the surgery.

Deciding to have the operation now should allow Wall to return healthy for the start of next season.

"I've been with him for almost 3 years," coach Scott Brooks said of Wall. "He's as tough as they come. He never complained.

"He wanted to compete for his team, but it got to a point where he had to make some tough decisions. And that's why he met with a specialist."

Wall is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game. – Rappler.com