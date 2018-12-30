Klay Thompson fires 32 points as the defending champions quickly rebound from Thursday's stinging overtime loss to the Blazers

Published 2:58 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Klay Thompson pumped in 32 points as the Golden State Warriors quickly avenged their overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with a 115-105 decision in the NBA on Saturday, December 29 (Sunday, December 30, Manila time).

Thompson shot 57% from the field, including a 4-of-5 clip from beyond the arc to help the defending champions avoid a second three-game losing skid this season.

Kevin Durant fired 25 points and Steph Curry also had 25 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Warriors, who rebounded from a heartbreaking 110-109 home loss to the Blazers last Thursday. (READ: Lillard hits game-winning 3 as Warriors fall to Blazers in OT)

Klay to his right hand after hitting a 3P: "I miss you." pic.twitter.com/HoEj4hbWKQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2018

Andre Iguodala got ejected after the break as the Warriors forward threw the ball into the stands at the halftime buzzer. League officials reviewed and called it a “hostile act.”

The Warriors, who improved to a 24-13 record, led by as many as 18 points in the final quarter before holding off the Blazers’ late surge.

Damian Lillard, who shot the game-winner against the Warriors, finished with 40 points on a notable 61% shooting clip.

Jusuf Nurkic also had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for the Blazers, who slipped to 20-16.

Elsewhere, Jamal Murray scored 46 points and made a career-high 9 three pointers to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 122-118 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Murray was 16-of- 24 from the field with the second-most points he's scored in a game this season. He scored 31 a night earlier in a win over San Antonio. – With a report from Agence France-Presse