Hot Klay, Warriors avenge Blazers loss
MANILA, Philippines – Klay Thompson pumped in 32 points as the Golden State Warriors quickly avenged their overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with a 115-105 decision in the NBA on Saturday, December 29 (Sunday, December 30, Manila time).
Thompson shot 57% from the field, including a 4-of-5 clip from beyond the arc to help the defending champions avoid a second three-game losing skid this season.
Kevin Durant fired 25 points and Steph Curry also had 25 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Warriors, who rebounded from a heartbreaking 110-109 home loss to the Blazers last Thursday. (READ: Lillard hits game-winning 3 as Warriors fall to Blazers in OT)
Klay to his right hand after hitting a 3P: "I miss you." pic.twitter.com/HoEj4hbWKQ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2018
Andre Iguodala got ejected after the break as the Warriors forward threw the ball into the stands at the halftime buzzer. League officials reviewed and called it a “hostile act.”
The Warriors, who improved to a 24-13 record, led by as many as 18 points in the final quarter before holding off the Blazers’ late surge.
Damian Lillard, who shot the game-winner against the Warriors, finished with 40 points on a notable 61% shooting clip.
Jusuf Nurkic also had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for the Blazers, who slipped to 20-16.
Elsewhere, Jamal Murray scored 46 points and made a career-high 9 three pointers to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 122-118 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Murray was 16-of- 24 from the field with the second-most points he's scored in a game this season. He scored 31 a night earlier in a win over San Antonio. – With a report from Agence France-Presse