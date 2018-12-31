Lakers trip Kings, earn first win minus injured LeBron
MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James got to celebrate his 34th birthday with a Los Angeles Lakers win – although he had to do it from the sidelines.
The young guns stepped up as the Lakers hacked out their first victory minus the injured James in a 121-114 decision over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Sunday, December 30 (Monday, December 31, Manila time).
Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all came through the final stretch to power the Lakers to an 18-4 closeout in the last 3:32 minutes of the game.
26 PTS on a season-high 5 3PM off the bench for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the @Lakers win! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DH48mx9FCg— NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2018
James sat out for the third straight game due to a groin injury as the Lakers also had to do without veteran guard Rajon Rondo, who's out for a month after undergoing surgery on his shooting hand.
Caldwell Pope paced the Lakers with 26 points against the Kings, who dealt them a heartbreaker just a few days ago when Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked in the game-winning triple at the buzzer. (READ: Bogdanovic buries buzzer-beater as Kings rally past Lakers)
— NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2018
Brandon Ingram with 21p/7r/9a for the @Lakers! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/2mKga5jteZ
Hart delivered 22 points and 7 rebounds for the Lakers, who climbed to a 21-16 record.
Ingram fired 21 points, highlighted by 7 straight points in the last 2:12 minutes – including the game-tying bucket and the go-ahead triple, 113-110. He also tallied 7 rebounds and 9 assists.
Kuzma chipped in 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the revenge win.
#LakeShow with the lead! pic.twitter.com/7qOidQNWkW— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2018
A steal and layup by Iman Shumpert put the Kings within 3 points, 115-112, but the Lakers responded with 6 straight points to cushion the lead in the final minute.
De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists.
The Kings, who slipped to 19-17, also had Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield scoring 21 points each. – Rappler.com