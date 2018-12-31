The Los Angeles Lakers gift LeBron James – who sat out for a third straight game – with a win on his 34th birthday

Published 1:41 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James got to celebrate his 34th birthday with a Los Angeles Lakers win – although he had to do it from the sidelines.

The young guns stepped up as the Lakers hacked out their first victory minus the injured James in a 121-114 decision over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Sunday, December 30 (Monday, December 31, Manila time).

Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all came through the final stretch to power the Lakers to an 18-4 closeout in the last 3:32 minutes of the game.

26 PTS on a season-high 5 3PM off the bench for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the @Lakers win! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DH48mx9FCg — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2018

James sat out for the third straight game due to a groin injury as the Lakers also had to do without veteran guard Rajon Rondo, who's out for a month after undergoing surgery on his shooting hand.

Caldwell Pope paced the Lakers with 26 points against the Kings, who dealt them a heartbreaker just a few days ago when Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked in the game-winning triple at the buzzer. (READ: Bogdanovic buries buzzer-beater as Kings rally past Lakers)

Hart delivered 22 points and 7 rebounds for the Lakers, who climbed to a 21-16 record.

Ingram fired 21 points, highlighted by 7 straight points in the last 2:12 minutes – including the game-tying bucket and the go-ahead triple, 113-110. He also tallied 7 rebounds and 9 assists.

Kuzma chipped in 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the revenge win.

A steal and layup by Iman Shumpert put the Kings within 3 points, 115-112, but the Lakers responded with 6 straight points to cushion the lead in the final minute.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Kings, who slipped to 19-17, also had Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield scoring 21 points each. – Rappler.com