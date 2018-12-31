Down 1-3 against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA finals, James and Cleveland stage a monumental upset en route to the championship

Published 5:04 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For LeBron James, he is the greatest of all time.

That is particularly for the reason of leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA championship following a monumental upset of the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 finals.

Heavily touted as underdogs against a Warriors squad that went 73-9 in the regular season, "The King" and the Cavaliers stormed their way back from a 1-3 deficit en route to the historic title.

That was the first time in an NBA finals a team won the championship despite trailing 1-3.

"That one right there made me the greatest player of all time," James said during the latest episode of Uninterrupted's More Than An Athlete aired on ESPN+. "That's what I felt."

Not only did James fuel the Cavaliers to clinch their maiden championship in team history, he also helped Cleveland end a 52-year major sports title drought.

"I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying. That was all for 52 years of everything in sports that has gone on in Cleveland."

"And then after I stopped I was like 'That one right there made you the greatest player off all time,'" he added.

"Everybody was just talking about how they were the greatest team of all time, like they was the greatest team ever assembled, and for us to come back the way we came back in that fashion, I was like 'You did something special.'"

Finally fulfilling his promise to the city, James left the Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers after back-to-back finals losses to the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.