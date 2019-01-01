The defending champion Warriors and the Spurs close out 2018 with huge victories

Published 2:30 PM, January 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors closed out 2018 with a 132-109 victory over the Suns in Phoenix on Monday, December 31 (Tuesday, January 1, Manila time).

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Kevin Durant added 25 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 15 for the Warriors, who led by as many as 30.

Curry made 5 of his 9 three-point attempts as the Warriors connected on 14-of-28 from beyond the arc in their 17th straight victory over the Suns.

The Warriors improved their record to 25-13.

In San Antonio, the Spurs connected on 76% of their shots in a 46-point 3rd quarter to put away the Boston Celtics, 120-111.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 12 of his 32 points in the 3rd and San Antonio won for the 11th time in 13 games to continue their rise in the Western Conference.

Derrick White contributed a career-high 22 points for San Antonio, one of 6 Spurs players to score in double figures.

Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 30 points for the Celtics, who were unable to maintain a first-half lead.

San Antonio got off to a slow start, making just one of their first 6 shots from the field. Aldridge scored just one point in the 1st period, when the Spurs posted just 17 points total.

Boston star Kyrie Irving finished with 16 points. He departed briefly in the 2nd half with an apparent eye injury after colliding with the Spurs' Marco Belinelli. Although Irving returned to the game, he said after the game that both of his eyes had been scratched.

The Charlotte Hornets lost two starters to injury but still defeated the Orlando Magic 125-100.

Kemba Walker scored 24 points to lead 6 Hornets players in double figures. Cody Zeller scored 14 points before departing with a broken bone in his right hand in the 3rd quarter.

Jeremy Lamb departed in the 1st quarter with a right hamstring strain.

The New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of ailing Anthony Davis to post a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Julius Randle scored 33 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Darius Miller scored 13 of his 21 points in the 4th quarter for New Orleans. Elfrid Payton, who missed 22 games with a broken finger, chipped in 9 points on his return. – Rappler.com