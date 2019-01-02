It's pretty much a routine win for Steph Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors

Published 10:08 AM, January 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors’ one-sided win over the struggling Phoenix Suns may have looked like routine for the two-time defending NBA champions.

And it seemed like pretty much the same for Steph Curry, who shot identical threes in the Warriors’ 132-109 victory over the Suns on the road last Monday, December 31 (Tuesday, January 1, Manila time).

Curry pumped in 34 points, spiked by a 5-of-9 shooting clip from three-point range, and hauled down 9 rebounds.

Kevin Durant added 25 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 15 for the Warriors, who led by as many as 30 points on the way to the victory that hiked their record to 25-13. – Rappler.com