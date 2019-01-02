The Bucks guard could set the highest free throw percentage in a season, while the Warriors star is 20 triples away from third place in all-time 3-pointers made

Published 6:52 PM, January 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – New records will be made and old ones will be broken as the NBA approaches the new year.

Here are some interesting statistics to watch out for in 2019:

98.2

Talk about efficiency from the free throw line.

Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon is shooting a staggering 98.2% from the charity stripe this season after missing just one in 57 attempts.

If he keeps his stellar work, he will end up with the highest free throw percentage in a season in NBA history, and dethrone Jose Calderon, who knocked down 98.05% of his freebies in the 2008-2009 season.

4

That's the number of games San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich needs to win to pass Jerry Sloan for third place in the all-time coaching wins list.

Through 23 years as Spurs head coach, Popovich has racked up 1,218 wins, while Sloan garnered 1,221 wins.

That record will be broken sooner than later, considering San Antonio has won 7 of its last 10 games.

2,282

Jason Terry holds third place in all-time 3-pointers made with 2,282 treys, but he will be surpassed anytime soon by either Utah Jazz's Kyle Korver, or Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

Korver has buried a total of 2,271 triples, while Curry has drilled in 2,262.

Curry, though, is expected to jump over both Korver and Terry, since he has sunk 133 3-pointers this season, which ranks second to Houston Rockets' James Harden (152).

78

Atlanta Hawks' Vince Carter closes in on the top 20 of the NBA's all-time scoring list, and he must score 78 points to overtake legend Jerry West for 21st place.

The 41-year-old has scored 25,115 points and trails "The Logo," who had 25,192 points.

Averaging 7.5 points this season, Carter can achieve the milestone in nearly 10 games.

3

Love him or hate him, Golden State's Kevin Durant has proven time and again that he is a certified bucket getter.

The former league Most Valuable Player needs just 3 points to reach 22,000 points in his career.

Currently at 32nd place in the all-time scoring list, it's just a matter of time before Durant moves up the rankings. – Rappler.com