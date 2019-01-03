Sixers superstar Ben Simmons gets away with a sneaky move

Published 10:44 AM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s one lesson from Sixers superstar Ben Simmons: Never turn your back on him.

With just 15.9 seconds to go, the Philadelphia 76ers held a four-point edge against the Los Angeles Clippers but wanted another bucket just to cushion the lead.

Simmons had to inbound the ball but Clippers guard Sindarius Thornwell made a huge mistake of turning his back on the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year.

The sneaky Australian passed it on his opponent’s back instead and got away with a resounding slam to seal the Sixers’ 117-113 victory over the Clippers. – Rappler.com