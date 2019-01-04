Leonard is met with boos and jeers in his first game back in San Antonio since he was traded to Toronto together with Danny Green

Published 12:02 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kawhi Leonard received a rude return to San Antonio as the Spurs destroyed the Toronto Raptors, 125-107, at the AT&T Center on Thursday, January 3 (Friday, January 4, Philippine time).

Leonard was met with boos and jeers in his first game back in San Antonio since he was traded to Toronto together with Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first round pick during the offseason.

"The Klaw" scored 21 points on top of 5 rebounds and 2 steals, but the Spurs, who have now won 7 of their last 10 games, proved the more determined squad after blowing the game wide open as early as the 1st quarter.

San Antonio ended the maiden period with a 38-19 lead and never looked back to improve to 22-17 for 7th place in the Western Conference.

LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 23 points to pace the Spurs, while DeRozan chalked up a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals in the win.

Despite the loss, the Raptors remained at 2nd place in the East with a 28-12 record. – Rappler.com