Fans show Leonard how they feel about him in his first game back in San Antonio

Published 1:36 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's safe to say Kawhi Leonard isn't welcome in San Antonio for the time being.

The 27-year-old forward was booed and called a "traitor" in his first game back in San Antonio on Thursday, January 3 (Friday, January 4, Philippine time), since he was traded by the Spurs to the Toronto Raptors during the offseason.

The cheers for Danny Green's return to San Antonio QUICKLY turned to boos for Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/Oj7C9AhlTD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2019

Kawhi gets booed on 1st bucket and Danny Green couldn't hold back a smile pic.twitter.com/LY7WwqWNLK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2019

It had been a bad breakup between Leonard and the team he helped win an NBA championship in 2014 after he reportedly asked for a trade following a growing rift between him and the Spurs.

On July 18, he was eventually dealt to the Raptors with Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a 2019 first round pick.

San Antonio fans made Leonard know how they felt about him.

Spurs fans start "traitor" chant while Kawhi shoots FT's pic.twitter.com/NTy0zh9ry8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2019

As if things couldn't get worse for "The Klaw", the Spurs cruised to rousing 125-107 triumph as the Raptors returned to the losing column after winning back-to-back games.

But despite all of the drama, Leonard and longtime mentor Gregg Popovich shared a hug at the end of the game.

Nothing but respect between Kawhi and Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/tbiSvAtn39 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

– Rappler.com