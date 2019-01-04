Denver remains at the top of the Western Conference by notching its 25th win

Published 3:01 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jamal Murray erupted for 36 points to power the Denver Nuggets to 117-113 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, January 3 (Friday, January 4, Philippine time).

The 3rd-year guard buried 6 triples and added 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Nuggets, who notched their 4th straight win for the top spot in the Western Conference behind a 25-11 record.

It wasn't just Murray who shone for Denver, with do-it-all center Nikola Jokic delivering a 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists while Gary Harris and Mason Plumlee finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Buddy Hield topscored for the Kings, who slumped into their 3rd straight loss and 19-19 for 9th place in the West with 29 points while Nemanja Bjelica added 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and 8 assists while Bogdan Bogdanovic, Willie Cauley Stein, and Yogi Ferrel chalked up 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively, in the losing effort. – Rappler.com