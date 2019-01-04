HARDEN WITH THE GAME WINNER! #SCtop10 What. A. Game. pic.twitter.com/9Hi2mGFXnK

Kevin Durant tried to win it all for the Warriors but missed a 31-foot triple at the buzzer.

Harden finished with 44 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks as the Rockets clinched their sixth straight win to hike their record to 22-15, which is good for 4th in the Western Conference.

Clint Capela backstopped Harden with 29 points and 21 rebounds, while Austin Rivers and Gerald Green chipped in 18 and 16 points, respectively, in the win.

Steph Curry paced the Warriors, who dropped to 3rd in the West with a 25-14 card, with 35 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Durant had 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists while Klay Thompson added 26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in the losing effort. – Rappler.com