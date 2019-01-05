The Memphis Grizzlies hope to pump life into their campaign by getting Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls for Brooks, Selden, and two draft picks

Published 9:32 AM, January 05, 2019

CHICAGO, USA – Stumbling after losing 8 of 10 games, the Memphis Grizzlies obtained guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls in an NBA trade deal for two reserves and two draft picks.

The Grizzlies have fallen to 18-19, 2 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, and endured a heated locker room exchange after a loss Wednesday, January 2, to Detroit in which teammates Omri Casspi and Garrett Temple had to be separated.

Memphis hopes for a revival behind Holiday, who has averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.76 steals in almost 35 minutes a game as a starter for the Bulls.

The 29-year-old brother of New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday and Indiana guard Aaron Holiday ranks 6th in the NBA with 67 steals this season and 8th in the league by sinking 97 3-pointers.

In addition to playing in Belgium and Hungary, Justin Holiday has spent 6 seasons in the NBA, producing career totals 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game for Philadelphia, Golden State, Atlanta, New York and Chicago – winning an NBA title with Golden State in 2015.

The Grizzlies sent guard MarShon Brooks and swingman Wayne Selden Jr. plus the draft picks to Chicago. Brooks averages 6.6 points and 1.6 rebounds off the bench while Selden averages 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. – Rappler.com