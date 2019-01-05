Boston star Gordon Hayward flirts with a triple-double against the Mavs just two days after firing a season-high 35 points

Published 2:37 PM, January 05, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Gordon Hayward flirted with a triple-double as the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 114-93, in what might have been Dirk Nowitzki's final appearance at the Boston Garden on Friday, January 4 (Saturday, January 5, Manila time).

Hayward had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists before heading to the bench halfway through the 4th quarter with the Celtics ahead by a comfortable 22 points. Hayward was coming off a season-high 35 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 points, and Al Horford had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the win.

Gordon Hayward delivered another strong showing for us, finishing just shy of a triple-double during our 114-93 victory over the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/CqjNCCFL9J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2019

The Celtics won easily despite playing their second straight game with star guard Kyrie Irving sidelined by a scratched cornea.

Luka Doncic had 19 points and 9 assists for Dallas. Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 15 rebounds in front of the crowd of 18,600.

Germany's Nowitzki received two standing ovations and Boston fans chanted "Dirk, Dirk" in the final minute. He finished with 2 rebounds and no points as he considers retiring at the end of the season.

The Mavericks trimmed an 18-point first-half deficit to a point early in the 3rd quarter, but could get no closer.

