Indiana's Victor Oladipo and Chicago's Zach LaVine trade clutch triples, but only the Pacers standout emerges as game hero

Published 3:25 PM, January 05, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Victor Oladipo made a long three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 119-116 win over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA on Friday, January 4 (Saturday, January 5, Manila time).

Oladipo had 36 points and 7 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers, who won their sixth consecutive game. This was the first game of a five-game trip.

"It felt great coming out of my hands, and it banked in," Oladipo said. "It felt like I didn't bank it, it would have been a swish. I work on that shot all the time."

the TOP PLAYS down the stretch as @Pacers outlast @chicagobulls in a thrilling OT finish at United Center! #Pacers pic.twitter.com/gpZv2TMakB — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2019

Chicago's Zach LaVine – who forced overtime, 105-105, after burying a long, contested triple over Oladipo – almost played hero again for the Bulls.

Lavine hit another three-pointer, but officials ruled that it came when time had expired.

Indiana's Thaddeus Young had 16 points to help the Pacers overcome an early 12-point deficit.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points, and Kris Dunn had 16 points and 17 assists in the loss for the Bulls.





0.3 seconds left in OT and this clutch shot by @ZachLaVine was split second too late: pic.twitter.com/oTCn30ttgZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2019

– Rappler.com