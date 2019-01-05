Pacers’ Oladipo sinks game-winner in wild OT win vs Bulls
LOS ANGELES, USA – Victor Oladipo made a long three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 119-116 win over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA on Friday, January 4 (Saturday, January 5, Manila time).
Oladipo had 36 points and 7 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers, who won their sixth consecutive game. This was the first game of a five-game trip.
"It felt great coming out of my hands, and it banked in," Oladipo said. "It felt like I didn't bank it, it would have been a swish. I work on that shot all the time."
Chicago's Zach LaVine – who forced overtime, 105-105, after burying a long, contested triple over Oladipo – almost played hero again for the Bulls.
Lavine hit another three-pointer, but officials ruled that it came when time had expired.
Indiana's Thaddeus Young had 16 points to help the Pacers overcome an early 12-point deficit.
Lauri Markkanen had 27 points, and Kris Dunn had 16 points and 17 assists in the loss for the Bulls.
