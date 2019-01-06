Steph Curry hits 10 triples in a sizzling Warriors-Kings duel as teams shatter the NBA three-point record

LOS ANGELES, USA – Steph Curry unleashed 20 of his 42 points in the final quarter to lift the Golden State Warriors past the gritty Sacramento Kings, 127-123, in a record-setting night for both teams in the NBA on Saturday, January 5 (Sunday, January 6, Manila time).

The defending champion Warriors – who recovered from a stunning 135-134 overtime loss to Houston on Thursday night – had another big lead disappear in the 3rd quarter but managed to regroup and rally past the Kings in the 4th.

Curry fired 10 three-pointers in a game that had the two teams combining for the most made three-pointers in NBA history at 41.

The Kings also set a franchise record with 20 baskets from beyond the arc.

The previous record of 40 three-pointers was set last February in a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves (19) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (21).

41 three-pointers combined between the @warriors and @SacramentoKings tonight is the most in a game in @NBAHistory! pic.twitter.com/uig9OZHNHh — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2019

Kevin Durant delivered 29 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds for the Warriors, who completed a three-game sweep of the Kings this season, but all in tightly contested duels.

Klay Thompson also chipped in 20 points in the win that hiked the Warriors’ record to 26-14.

Buddy Hield scored 32 points on a career-high 8 triples for the Kings, who went on a 15-0 run in the first half.

Justin Jackson likewise had a career-high 28 points for the Kings and Willie Cauley-Stein finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The loss put the King below .500 with a 19-20 slate. – With a report from Agence France-Presse