Published 8:21 PM, January 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s the day’s recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings combine for a record 41 three-pointers plus more thrilling action on Saturday, January 5 (Sunday, January 6, Manila time).

Game results

Golden State 127, Sacramento 123 (READ: Curry heats up for 42 as Warriors hold off Kings)

Toronto 123, Milwaukee 116 (READ: Raptors rebound to beat Bucks for first time this season)

Portland 110, Houston 101 (READ: Trail Blazers trip Rockets as Harden's 40-point streak ends)

New Orleans 133, Cleveland 98

San Antonio 108, Memphis 88

Philadelphia 106, Dallas 100

Utah 110, Detroit 105

Denver 123, Charlotte 110

– Rappler.com