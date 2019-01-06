WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here’s the day’s recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings combine for a record 41 three-pointers plus more thrilling action on Saturday, January 5 (Sunday, January 6, Manila time).
Game results
Golden State 127, Sacramento 123 (READ: Curry heats up for 42 as Warriors hold off Kings)
Toronto 123, Milwaukee 116 (READ: Raptors rebound to beat Bucks for first time this season)
Portland 110, Houston 101 (READ: Trail Blazers trip Rockets as Harden's 40-point streak ends)
New Orleans 133, Cleveland 98
San Antonio 108, Memphis 88
Philadelphia 106, Dallas 100
Utah 110, Detroit 105
Denver 123, Charlotte 110
– Rappler.com