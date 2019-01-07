Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry returns from injury to help the Raptors snap the Indiana Pacers' six-game winning streak

Published 1:14 PM, January 07, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Norman Powell scored 23 points and Kyle Lowry returned from injury to tally 12 as the Toronto Raptors snapped the Indiana Pacers' six-game NBA winning streak with a 121-105 victory on Sunday, January 6 (Monday, January 7, Manila time).

Pascal Siakam finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Serge Ibaka scored 18 as the Raptors won despite missing Kawhi Leonard who sat out to rest.

The four-time All-Star Lowry also dished out 8 assists after missing the last 10 of 11 games due to back and thigh problems. He played 32 minutes and shot 4-of-10, going 2-for-6 from beyond the arc in front of a crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena.

Danny Green scored 15 points and equaled his season high with 5 three-pointers as Toronto returned from a victory in Milwaukee on Saturday to win their fifth consecutive contest at home.

The Raptors nailed 17-of-33 from three-point range, one shy of their season best.

Kyle Lowry tallies 12 PTS & 8 ASTS, as the @Raptors win in his return to action! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/fC9KhU207C — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2019

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored 16 points for Indiana, who have lost 14 of their last 16 against Toronto. The Pacers' last win in Toronto was in 2013.

"This is a tough place to play," said Pacers coach Nate McMillan. "We haven't had success here in a number of years. We never really established that we could stop them."

Thaddeus Young scored 14 points and Darren Collison had 11 in the loss.

Toronto made 6-of-9 three-pointers to take a 37-35 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, before Powell scored 10 points in the 2nd and Toronto led 70-63 at halftime.

Ibaka also delivered 10 in the 3rd as the Raptors took a comfortable 96-84 lead into the 4th. – Rappler.com