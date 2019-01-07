Bradley Beal and the Wizards put to waste Russell Westbrook's 12th triple-double of the season

Published 1:46 PM, January 07, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Bradley Beal scored 25 points as the Washington Wizards thumped the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-98, despite a triple-double from Russell Westbrook in the NBA on Sunday, January 6 (Monday, January 7, Manila time).

Otto Porter had 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Jeff Green scored 16 points and Tomas Satoransky added 15 for the Wizards in the win.

"It has to be up there, there's no question," said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. "We battled. We played against one of the best teams in basketball. They've got a lot of talent. They've got three All-Stars on the floor and I think we battled them and did a lot of things well."

Westbrook finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season and the 116th of his career.

Bradley Beal (25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST) led the charge for the @WashWizards as they pick up the win on the road! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/SJocEO0XVa — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 7, 2019

Paul George scored 20 points and Jerami Grant added 17 for the Thunder, who had their modest three-game winning streak halted for a 25-14 record.

The Wizards went on a 15-2 run in the 3rd to take a 80-69 point lead late in the quarter.

Sam Dekker's reverse dunk put the Wizards up 96-81 with about 10 minutes left and later Green stretched the lead to 20 points with another three-pointer on the way to the win for a 16-24 slate. – Rappler.com