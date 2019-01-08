The Golden State star nears the top 3 of the all-time three-pointers made while the Atlanta veteran could move up the all-time scoring list

Published 7:56 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA is already halfway through the regular season and a select number of players and coaches are on the cusp of advancing in varying all-time lists.

Here are some interesting statistics to watch out for:

6

It's just Steph Curry's 10th season in the NBA but he is already near the top 3 of the all-time 3-point leaders.

The Golden State Warriors star, who has buried 2,277 triples in only 654 games, needs just 6 more treys to surpass Jason Terry, who had 2,282 three-pointers, for 3rd place all-time.

With the pace he is going, Curry is touted to eventually overtake Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560).

61

Although near of calling it a career, Vince Carter keeps on achieving milestones.

Carter, who has scored 25,132 points through 23 seasons in the NBA, is now just 61 points short of eclipsing Jerry West (25,192) for 21st place in the all-time scoring list.

Averaging 7.3 points this season, the Atlanta Hawks veteran could pass the NBA legend in nearly 10 games.

3

That's the number of wins Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni needs to claim his 600th triumph in the NBA.

Considering that the Rockets won 7 of their last 8 games, D'Antoni can attain the feat sooner than later.

2

Aside from his dazzling ballhandling and clutch shooting, longevity is something Jamal Crawford can boast of.

The Phoenix Suns guard needs to play just two games to tie Ray Allen for 21st in all-time games played of 1,300.

If he plays in the Suns' remaining 41 games, he could reach 16th place and unseat Gary Payton, who saw action in 1,335 outings.

41

The 3-point shot has transformed into one of modern NBA's most deadly weapons and it was in full display during the Warriors' 135-134 win over the Sacramento Kings on January 5.

A record 41 triples – the most in a game in NBA history – were made with Curry drilling in 10 treys and the Kings sinking a franchise record 20 buckets from long range.

The previous record was set between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 7, 2018 as they combined for 40 3-pointers. – Rappler.com