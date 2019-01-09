'I come to work every single day and life will figure itself out,' says Warriors star Kevin Durant as the Knicks keep popping up in rumors as his next team destination

Published 9:16 AM, January 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant insisted he's just focused on playing and not on a potential free agent departure at the end of this NBA season.

"I just focus on playing ball every single day," Durant said as the Warriors prepared to host the New York Knicks – one of the teams that keeps popping up in rumors as a potential Durant destination – on Tuesday, January 8 (Wednesday, January 9, Manila time).

"I can't control what people say about me, or what they say about our future and what I should do," he said. "I come to work every single day and life will figure itself out."

Even though the former NBA Most Valuable Player could still end up staying with the Warriors, Durant seemed resigned to the fact that a potential move will be a topic of conversation, no matter what the two-time defending NBA champions are doing on the court.

The 30-year-old's future with the Warriors came under scrutiny in November after his spat with teammate Draymond Green, although Durant said that it wouldn't influence his decisions about his future.

"I wish it was the other way, where it was totally about the game but I get it," he said. "Our league has grown so much in popularity. The sexy thing is what happens in the summer more so than what happens in the season – playoffs and free agency is the big thing now. I get it." – Rappler.com