Oklahoma City center Nerlens Noel suffers a nasty fall after taking an elbow to the face

Published 12:10 PM, January 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oklahoma City center Nerlens Noel was stretchered off the court after a hard fall in the 3rd quarter of the Thunder's NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, January 8 (Wednesday, January 9, Manila time).

Noel, 24, took an elbow to the face as he tried to defend Minnesota's driving Andrew Wiggins and crashed to the court.

As he lay motionless, medical personnel were called. His teammates and fans at Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena looked on in concern as he was strapped to a stretcher and wheeled away.

Noel was charged with a foul on the play and after a review no further fouls were called.

Things were tense when play resumed and minutes later a scuffle between Thunder guard Dennis Schroder and Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague saw Teague ejected with a double technical foul and Schroder whistled for a technical.

Prayers up for Nerlens Noel. The Thunder big man caught an elbow, hit his head and had to be stretchered off pic.twitter.com/22qPKtz1l6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2019

– Rappler.com