Published 5:26 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao took the spotlight as the NBA and the Los Angeles Clippers celebrated Philippine culture with the Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, January 8 (Wednesday, January 9, Manila time) at the Staples Center.

Prior to the Clippers' game against the Charlotte Hornets, boxing's only eight-division world champion met with Los Angeles stars Tobias Harris, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverly and head coach Doc Rivers.

Pacquiao was then applauded by Clippers fans when he was introduced on the court.

Aside from Pacquiao, Filipino musician apl.de.ap also graced the game, performing The Black Eyed Peas hit "I Gotta Feeling" with Jessica Reynoso.

With Pacquiao watching on the sidelines, the Clippers thwarted the Hornets, 128-109. – Rappler.com