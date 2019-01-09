LOOK: Pacquiao stars in NBA's Filipino Heritage Night
MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao took the spotlight as the NBA and the Los Angeles Clippers celebrated Philippine culture with the Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, January 8 (Wednesday, January 9, Manila time) at the Staples Center.
Prior to the Clippers' game against the Charlotte Hornets, boxing's only eight-division world champion met with Los Angeles stars Tobias Harris, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverly and head coach Doc Rivers.
@mannypacquiao & @tobias31! #ClipperNation#FilipinoHeritageNight pic.twitter.com/UxFG8FXExi— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2019
Pacquiao was then applauded by Clippers fans when he was introduced on the court.
Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) is in the house for Filipino Heritage Night! @LAClippers l #ClippersLive pic.twitter.com/UmysZpPpuw— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 9, 2019
Aside from Pacquiao, Filipino musician apl.de.ap also graced the game, performing The Black Eyed Peas hit "I Gotta Feeling" with Jessica Reynoso.
I got a feelin'...@apldeap and @itsJessicaRey perform at halftime!#ClipperNation x pic.twitter.com/2TIzjLctzN— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 9, 2019
With Pacquiao watching on the sidelines, the Clippers thwarted the Hornets, 128-109. – Rappler.com