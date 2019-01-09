The Filipino boxing legend is in the US to train for his title defense while the American great remains retired

Published 6:19 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – One of boxing's fiercest rivals meet again.

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather crossed paths anew as they watched Los Angeles Clippers' 128-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, January 8 (Wednesday, January 9, Manila time), at the Staples Center.

The two are best remembered for locking horns in one of boxing's richest bouts billed as "The Fight of the Century" that saw Pacquiao succumb to a unanimous decision loss in 2015.

Rumors of a second fight swirled in the past few years but Mayweather, who has walked away from the sport, has reiterated that he plans to remain retired.

Mayweather, though, claimed in September that he is coming out of retirement to fight Pacquiao. (READ: Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement, fight Manny Pacquiao)

But the two didn't tangle in 2018 and it was Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa whom Mayweather destroyed via technical knockout in December in an exhibition match.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, is in the US to train for his first title defense for his World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt against Adrien Broner on January 20 (Philippine time) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. – Rappler.com