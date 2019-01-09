With the 23-year-old Serbian showing the way, Denver remains at the top of the Western Conference

Published 11:50 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nikola Jokic is no stranger to stuffing the stats sheet, and he dropped another triple-double to lift the Denver Nuggets past the Miami Heat, 103-99, on Tuesday, January 8 (Wednesday, January 9, Philippine time).

The do-it-all center scattered 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes as the Nuggets remained at the top of the Western Conference with a 27-12 record ahead of defending champs Golden State Warriors.

Jokic even came up clutch, knocking down the go-ahead floater over Bam Adebayo that broke a 99-all deadlock en route to the Nuggets triumph.

The 23-year-old Serbian joined an elite company by becoming the third youngest player in NBA history to collect 20 triple-doubles next to legends Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson.

Nikola Jokic recorded 29 PTS, 11 REB and 10 AST tonight for the @nuggets, the 20th triple-double of his NBA career. At age 23, Jokic is the third-youngest player to reach 20 triple-doubles; Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson were both 22 at the time of their 20th.@EliasSports pic.twitter.com/z65oOazePS — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 9, 2019

– Rappler.com