Published 9:09 AM, January 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oklahoma City center Nerlens Noel was released from hospital Wednesday, January 9 (Thursday, January 10, Manila time) after suffering a concussion when he took an elbow to the head in an NBA game the night before.

Noel was hit in the face by the arm of Andrew Wiggins as the Minnesota star drove to the basket for a dunk and crashed to the court in a frightening fall late in the 3rd quarter. (READ: Thunder's Noel stretchered off after scary fall)

In an update released on Wednesday, the Thunder confirmed that Noel lost consciousness before he was wheeled off the court on a stretcher. He was later taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he underwent tests and was kept overnight for observation.

The Thunder said Noel had been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. He must refrain from basketball activities until he is symptom-free, with no timetable specified to complete the protocol.

Noel, 24, has played 39 games this season, starting one, and is averaging 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 13.7 minutes. – Rappler.com